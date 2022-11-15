HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall basketball had their 2022 home opener tonight, hosting Tennessee Tech; a team that is already 1-1 this year, losing to Tennessee, then winning against Tennessee Wesleyan.

The Herd entered this one coming off of a one point road loss in their season opener against Queens.

We had a familiar face on Tech, Jerome Beya played three years here at Teays Valley Christian before transferring to a prep school in Kansas for his senior year.

Marshall came out strong and fast, hitting four dunks in their first five shots; then led by as many as thirty points in the final two minutes.

Taevion Kinsey finished 13 of 19 for 28 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

Andrew Taylor also had a solid night, racking up 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Now both these guys hit pretty big milestones tonight.

This was Kinsey’s 100th start for Marshall, and Taylor hit his 1,000th point for Marshall.

A pretty remarkable thing, considering all these two have gone through together over the years.

“Its been a long ride,” said Kinsey. “Last year, we were roommates on the road too, so we were sitting in the hotel like ‘man did you ever think we’d really be goin through situations like this’ and it was really tough. But us playing together for so long now, we just know we’re older, it’s time to step up take charge. And that’s what we’re doing. We figured out how to hit the one two combo punch and we just keep it moving.”

“You know they’re more than just basketball,” said head coach Dan D’Antoni. “That’s every day getting to talk to them, hang around them. Every day, they go around the state and talk to kids with our efforts in ‘Runnin’ with the Herd.’ They represent Marshall and the university every good way you could ask.”

Up next: Marshall travels to Miami of Ohio on Thursday.