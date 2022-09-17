BOWLING GREEN, OHIO (WOWK) – One week after arguably its biggest win in program history, Marshall suffered its first loss of the season in devastating fashion, a 34-31 loss to Bowling Green in overtime.

The Thundering Herd were a double digit favorite coming into the game against the winless Falcons. Marshall quickly looked like the favorite, scoring two touchdowns in the first four minutes of the game.

Henry Colombi connected with Corey Gammage on a 51-yard touchdown and Caleb McMillan on a 78-yard reception to make it a 14-0 lead.

From there the Marshall offense stalled. The Herd offense committed three turnovers, including a Khalan Laborn fumble that went out of the end zone for a touchback.

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

The Herd scored late in the fourth quarter off a touchdown run from Laborn. Marshall’s offense went nowhere in overtime, settling for a Rece Verhoff field goal. The Falcons would score on just two plays in overtime for the 34-31 win.

Marshall falls to 2-1 on the season. They open up Sun Belt Conference play Sept. 24 at Troy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on NFL Network.