HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Almost 2,700 Herd fans showed up at Dot Hicks Field Wednesday to watch Marshall softball take on the #14 team in the country, Alabama.

The Herd is having a historic season, and so is Montana Fouts – a local legend and pitcher for the Tide, who is leading the nation in strikeouts.

Fouts didn’t enter this game until the final frame; she threw in Alabama’s first contest against Liberty, which ended in a 5-3 loss.

It was a defensive grind for the first five innings, for both Marshall and Alabama.

Bama then had two on in the top of the second, a hit, and diving catch by Sydney Bickel to save two runs and send it into the bottom of the frame.

In the third, Alabama with another shot, this one bounced right into the double play.

Then in the top of the sixth, the Crimson Tide busted it open.

A two run homer by Dowling, then an RBI single to go up 3-0.

Fouts came in that final frame, and Marshall plated one.

The final 3-1, Alabama.

You can watch highlights above!

Up next: Marshall hosts James Madison for a three game series this weekend, Alabama faces Auburn.