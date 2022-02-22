HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Cabell County Circuit Court.

The suit is against Conference USA for failure to reach a resolution regarding their decision to leave the conference.

See the statement below:

“For more than two months, Marshall University has attempted to reach a resolution with Conference USA regarding our decision not to participate in the league after this academic year; however, no progress has been made.

The action we brought yesterday is the beginning of litigation intended to protect our rights, help us reach an agreement in a timely manner and clear the way for our shift in conference affiliation. We look forward to a successful resolution of this matter and a bright future with the Sun Belt Conference.”