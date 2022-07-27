NEW ORLEANS, LA (WOWK) – Marshall football is down in New Orleans for their first ever Sun Belt media days.

The Thundering Herd made the move to the new conference this offseason, and Tuesday they answered questions about what kind of competition they think they can bring to the Sun Belt.

Running back Rasheen Ali and linebacker Eli Neal went down to the big easy with head coach Charles Huff.

Ali finished last season with the most rushing touchdowns in the NCAA, with 23.

“We’re really just excited to come into the new conference and just be able to compete,” said Ali. “We’re willing to face all the adversity that’s thrown our way. We’re a strong team, we work hard together. We got a brotherhood, we’re just super excited just to come here and compete.”

Neal recorded his highest number of tackles in a single game against App State last September; Marshall ended up losing that game by one point, the final 31-30.

App State and Marshall will go head-to-head in conference play for the first time ever this November.

“We know that coming into the Sun Belt, it’s a whole new wave of competition,” said Neal. “But this is what we live for. This is what we play the game for, this is what our fans are looking forward to. We’re just excited to get a new chance, a new start, and get a whole lot more exposure this year.

Our recruiting staff did a great job of bringing in the guys we’ve brought in so far,” Neal continued. “This process has been a lot easier, getting to gel and gain chemistry with these guys. We’re just feeling it at practice right now. Definitely building on the chemistry, making that our main focus right now.”

Marshall football finished 7-6 overall last season, in Huff’s first year as head coach.

Huff says during this offseason, he’s added 48 new names to the roster; 24 high schoolers and 24 transfers.

“Looking at this conference, we look back and we knew we had to get more depth,” said Huff. “When we got off the bus here in Louisiana for the bowl game we had six healthy defensive linemen. So we knew going into this conference we had to get deeper, so we went out and attacked the transfer portal, we attacked the high school ranks. Why? Because if we can get more depth, we can practice better which will ultimately allow us to play better with a lot more consistency.”

Marshall kicks off their 2022 season against Norfolk on September 3rd in the Joan.

Tune in every Friday night at 11 o’clock for a new episode of ‘Hangin’ with the Herd’!