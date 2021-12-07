Marshall football banquet; preparing for New Orleans bowl

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is headed to New Orleans for their bowl game, which kicks off next Saturday.

The Herd will face future conference foe, number 23 ranked Louisiana at the Superdome; and with the regular season officially over, Marshall held their end of the year banquet Monday night.

There were 31 awards given out to different players for different accomplishments and goals they’ve reached this season.

Seniors shared some of their favorite Marshall memories, while eating some good food with their families, coaches and teammates.

The Herd will travel to New Orleans next Tuesday to prepare for their bowl game, and it should be an interesting few days, as national signing day falls on that Wednesday.

“Obviously the organization and the communication within the program will have to be at an elite level because we’ll have to handle sort of two different jobs,” said head coach Charles Huff. “Obviously national signing day is extremely important to our program, and playing in this bowl game is extremely important to our program. So everybody will have to do their job at an efficient and high level so we can keep the continuity flowing throughout the next week or two weeks.”

“We got a point to prove,” said running back Rasheen Ali. “We all wanna finish strong because we didn’t get the outcome we wanted at the end of the season, so we can go down to New Orleans, and come out with a victory.”

National signing day is December 15th, with the bowl game kicking off three days later, on the 18th.