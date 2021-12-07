HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Conference USA released its All-Conference and All-Freshman teams on Tuesday and Marshall Football found itself represented by 18 student-athletes.
Running back Rasheen Ali, linebacker Abraham Beauplan and offensive lineman Alex Mollette were all selected to the league’s first team.
Ali is currently tied for first nationally with 20 rushing touchdowns and is second with 22 total touchdowns and 11.0 points per game. He finished the 2021 regular season as the league’s second-leading rusher at 103.4 yards per contest.
Beauplan led the Thundering Herd with 104 tackles (38 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks to go with a forced fumble. He finished the regular season as the league’s third-leading tackler.
Mollette, Marshall’s center, successfully made the transition from guard in the offseason and helped anchor an offense that is fourth nationally with 35 rushing touchdowns, 10th in total offense (470.8) and 12th in passing offense (310.9). He also picked up a Hula Bowl invite on Monday, as well.
Defensive backs Micah Abraham and Steven Gilmore were named to the second team, along with kick returner Jayden Harrison and offensive lineman Will Ulmer.
Eleven (11) Thundering Herd players received honorable mention acclaim: long snapper Zach Appio, defensive linemen Koby Cumberlander, Jamare Edwards and T.J. Johnson, tight end Xavier Gaines, wide receivers Corey Gammage and Willie Johnson, safety Nazeeh Johnson, defensive back Cory McCoy, linebacker Eli Neal and quarterback Grant Wells.
The league’s individual awards will be released Wednesday.
Marshall (7-5) will face Louisiana (12-1) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at 9:15 p.m. ET/8:15 CT inside the Caesars Superdome. The Ragin’ Cajuns enter the game ranked 16th by the Associated Press, 17th by the Coaches and 23rd by the College Football Playoff committee.
Marshall football collects conference honors
