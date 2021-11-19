Marshall football faces Charlotte

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is in Charlotte right now, getting ready to face the 49ers for their last road game of the regular season.

The Thundering Herd is coming off of a tough loss to UAB, and the squad says they have another tough matchup ahead of them Saturday afternoon.

“You can’t hold them down for too long,” said linebacker Eli Neal. “Like you can’t be happy when you get a sack, because right after you get a sack, you could have them at 2nd at 15… then he’ll make something happen by extending plays, whether that’s with his feet or making the play go longer than it should, and gaining those yards back. So I just know they’ll fight until the end.”

“They run the ball well and defensively they do a lot,” said head coach Charles Huff. “They have a lot of different looks, different pressures, which will cause us some issues as far as communicating we have to be on top of those things.”

Huff went on to say Charlotte is not only strong on the ground, but solid at the RPO, so the defense will really have to make sure they stay focused and stay on top of defending both.

We’ll have highlights of this game Saturday night.