HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Today was the first of 15 spring practices for the Thundering Herd, that includes the spring game.

A lot of things have changed since we last saw Marshall football at their bowl game in New Orleans.

Since then, Marshall hired a new president, a new athletic director, and is entering a new conference.

Head coach Charles Huff also hired some new additions to the coaching staff; including a few guys he brought over from Alabama.

Johnathan Galante worked with the Tide’s special teams, and is now the special teams coordinator for the Herd.

Marc Votteler also comes from Alabama, and is Marshall’s new general manager.

We also saw some promotions too; previous quarterbacks coach Clint Trickett is now the offensive coordinator.

Huff says even though there is a lot of ‘new’ around, it isn’t a distraction for his guys because they’re keeping things consistent in the day-to-day.

“The more consistent you can be, the more consistent their reaction will be,” said Huff. “If someone tells you you have to be at work at 8 o’clock, it’s easy… someone says today is 8, tomorrow is 9:30… it’s a little difficult for you to manage and plan all the things in your life. I think a lot of times coaches forget these kids have a lot going on in their lives, so the more consistency we can have in the program to help them plan and eliminate anxieties, eliminate the ‘what ifs’… I think we’ll get more consistent performance.”

Marshall’s spring practices will be held Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can stay updated right here, and on Ch. 13, as we bring you Marshall spring ball coverage.