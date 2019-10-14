Marshall Football Gets Back on Track with 31-18 Victory over Old Dominion

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marshall avoided their first three game losing streak since 2016 after taking down Conference USA foe Old Dominion on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Click the video player above to see highlights of the thundering Herd’s 31-17 victory.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events