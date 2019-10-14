Marshall Football Gets Back on Track with 31-18 Victory over Old Dominion

Marshall avoided their first three game losing streak since 2016 after taking down Conference USA foe Old Dominion on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Click the video player above to see highlights of the thundering Herd’s 31-17 victory.
by: Jake SiegelPosted: / Updated:
Marshall avoided their first three game losing streak since 2016 after taking down Conference USA foe Old Dominion on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Click the video player above to see highlights of the thundering Herd’s 31-17 victory.