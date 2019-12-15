Marshall Football Holds Annual Kick-Off For Kids Toy Drive

Just 9 days away from the Gasparilla bowl, Marshall football was up early this morning to practice. After practice, they spent four hours at the Barboursville Walmart to ensure that every child in the area will receive a gift this holiday season. The annual kickoff for kids event was once again a major success this year.

Head coach Doc hHoliday on hand along with the entire team. In nearly every isle of the store you could spot Herd players.

From bikes to barbie dolls, and everything in between as hundreds of toys were collected.

The players also having some at this event, interviewing Coach Holliday for a few moments. They also signed autographs and took photos with fans.

Team officials say this year’s toy drive raised more than $20,000.

Marshall president Jerry Gilbert was also in attendance, and even went shopping with a few of the players

The team does other events throughout the year, but this one is extra special, because it truly hits home for some players on the roster.