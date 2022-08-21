HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football held their annual Fan Day on Saturday, and Herd Nation came out in droves to meet some of their favorite football players!

Players signed footballs, posters, jerseys… even a belt!

“I wanna come here when I get older,” said 10-year-old Tatum Gunter. “I like the team, I like seeing that band..it’s just a nice place! It’s like a mini vacation.”

“Fan day is amazing,” said linebacker Eli Neal. “They have so much energy, more than I have myself and I can tell how excited they are and it’s nice to just meet these fans that spend so much money and wanna come see us play.”

Marshall will hold it’s annual Herd Rally to kick off fall sports at 7 p.m. Friday, August 26, along 9th Street in between 3rd and 4th Avenues in Huntington.

The Thundering Herd then hosts Norfolk on Sept. 3rd for their season opener.