Marshall football holds second summer camp

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Today Marshall football held their second summer camp and it was a VERY hot one in the Joan; but that didn’t stop roughly 400 kids from coming out and working out with Marshall football staff!

The camp opened with plyometrics, and then some light sprinting.

Head Coach Charles Huff spoke to the kids about what it takes to compete at this level.

He said “What you just did… my players do that about four times.”

Then the players were split up into position groups to work on technique.

Huff and his staff are holding a camp like this every Sunday for the month of June; so this was the second one, and the third will be next Sunday.

