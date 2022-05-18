HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is holding four one-day camps in June.

The first one will be held on June 5th, then June 12th, June 19th, and June 26th.

Camps are for grades 9-second year JuCo.

You can register here.

Below is more detailed information!

For All Day Camps:

Check-in/Walk-Up Registrations will begin at 11:00 AM at the Buck Harless Center, 2263 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25703.

Camps will begin promptly at 1:00 PM and end around 3:00 PM.

Because we are replacing the turf on our game field camps will be hosted at the Chris Cline Indoor Complex and the Marshall Rec Center fields.

Players will need their cleats for all activities.

Helmets are not required.

Players will need to have a physical within the last calendar year of camp in order to be medically cleared.

Parking will be in the West lot (large lot next to the stadium)

Parents, guardians, or others will be able to spectate the camp from the bleachers located inside the indoor complex.

Be sure to bring any snacks wanted/needed and a water bottle.

There will be no food or meals provided for players this year.

There will also not be food or drink available for purchase.

Date: June 5

Check-In/Walk-Up Registration: 11:00 AM

Camp Start Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Cost: $20.00

Date: June 12

Check-In/Walk-Up Registration: 11:00 AM

Camp Start Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Cost: $20.00

Date: June 19

Check-In/Walk-Up Registration: 11:00 AM

Camp Start Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Cost: $20.00

Date: June 26

Check-In/Walk-Up Registration: 11:00 AM

Camp Start Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Cost: $20.00