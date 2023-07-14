CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football ‘mini-plan’ tickets are now available for the 2023 Thundering Herd home games.

There are two options.

Option 1 – Fans can get a ticket to the Virginia Tech game, Arkansas State game, and one other home game of their choosing.

Option 2 – Fans can get three tickets to any of the five home games, excluding Virginia Tech.

Pricing varies, depending on preferred seating.

Option 1 prices:

Option 2 prices:

Tickets can be purchased here.

Single-game tickets will be available July 28th for Big Green members and August 3rd for the general public.