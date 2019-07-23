Marshall Football players added to pre-season watch-lists

FRISCO, Texas (WOWK) — Two members of the Thundering Herd have been named to pre-season Conference USA Award Watchlists. Center Levi Brown is up for the Rimington Trophy. And tight end Armani Levias is a candidate for the John Mackey Award.

This is the third time Brown has been named to the Rimington watch-list. He was also named a preseason All-Conference USA selection. Levias is a second-team preseason selection. Marshall kicks off the 2019 season on August 31st, 2019 against Virginia Military Institute.

