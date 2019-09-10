Marshall Football Prepares for Ohio U, Battle of the Bell

Huntington, W. Va (WOWK) — Marshall football returned to practice Monday after falling to Boise State 14-7 over the weekend.

The Herd now have their sights set on Ohio University, who they welcome to Joan C. Edward stadium on Saturday.

Marshall started preparations for the Bobcats as soon as they arrived back in Huntington from Boise.

Quarterback Isaiah Green says the team is looking past this weekend’s loss and are ready to lock in for Saturday’s game.

“We go in to the week preparing the same way every week,” said Green. “We’ve just gotta lock back in and try to get some of that frustration gone. Obviously, we had a tough game last week.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6:30 p.m at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.