Marshall football reflects on UAB loss

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football lost in a heartbreaker on Saturday to UAB; the Herd tied the game at 14 with less than 5 minutes left in the third quarter, but that was as close as they would get.

The reigning Conference USA champs were strong on the ground, totaling 88 yards rushing to Marshall’s 37.

The Blazers also tallied 338 yards of total offense to the Herd’s 269.

Head coach Charles Huff said that this late in the season, the numbers are important, but you really need to look at the film; because personnel matters a lot right now due to late injuries, or guys coming back who might’ve suffered an injury earlier in the season.

“You look at our numbers and you’d think we don’t stop the run well,” said Huff. “Well if you take out five long runs in the 8 games we’ve had, it’s a totally different picture. And three of those runs were with the 2’s in… so does that matter?”

Huff went on to say his squad studied the film hard yesterday, and they feel ready for a good week of practice ahead of Charlotte.

“We didn’t execute well enough to beat a championship team,” he said. “When we watched the film, exact same thing. A lot of positives we can learn from, I thought our kids fought hard I thought we played a championship team down to the end. But this is not horseshoes or hand grenades so you don’t get points for bein’ close.

Our kids were disappointed. That game meant a lot not only to our team, but our community. Our family. I think we can learn from what we watched yesterday. We picked our heads up, corrected the mistakes, and we’re moving on to Charlotte.”

Marshall travels to Charlotte to face the 49ers this Saturday at 3:30.