Marshall football reminisces on season ahead of Saturday’s bowl game

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WOWK) – The Marshall Thundering Herd football team continues to prepare for Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl matchup with Louisiana.

The team practiced a Yulman Stadium on the campus of Tulane University. Louisiana comes into Saturday’s contest riding a 12-game winning streak after their season-opening loss to Texas.

Louisiana native Cory McCoy is excited to be playing in his home state.

“Just playing in front of family and friends and just be immersed around culture and bring a lot of guys that have never been here to the culture and let them get a feeling of everything in Louisiana,” he said.

Head Coach Charles Huff is looking for his team’s best effort Saturday night.

“My goal, my hope is that they channel their energy into the best performance they’ve ever had in a Marshall uniform,” Huff said. “That doesn’t mean the scoreboard is gonna dictate how we play. We could win by 60 [points] and these guys could walk off the field and not feel like they’ve played their best game so to me I hope they channel these emotions, channel these memories to perform at the best of their abilities on Saturday night.”

The Herd and Ragin Cajuns kick off at the Caesar’s Superdome Saturday at 9:15 p.m. EST. Tune into 13 News at 6 & 11 leading up to kick off.