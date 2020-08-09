Marshall Football schedule impacted by COVID-19 & MAC cancellations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Herd’s week Zero opener at East Carolina has been pushed back to September 12th.

The game was set to kick off on August 29th but COVID-19 concerns got in the way.

Pittsburgh also falls off Marshall’s schedule as the ACC called off non-conference games.

And with the MAC shutdown the Herd will not face Ohio university.

The kelly green and white schedule is not the only thing different so far — coach Holliday isn’t even allowed to blow a whistle in practice.

“Whoever thought of that? Whoever invented that made a hell of a lot of money I know that. I had such a habit of having that thing in my mouth all the time and that thing won’t fit but with the mask there I’m having a hard time there you know, every time you wake up in the morning something you know is different than what it was the day before so wejust got to be able to adjust on the run and be the best team we can be every day, Holliday said.”

