Marshall Football Season Opener: Sept. 5 vs EKU in Huntington

(WOWK) CHARLESTON, W. VA — Marshall football will open the 2020 season Sept. 5th at home against Eastern Kentucky.
Six of Marshall’s 10 games scheduled for 2020 will be played in Huntington.
“We’re happy to get that sixth home date on the schedule,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “Our players, coaches and staff are looking forward to hitting the Joan C. Edwards Stadium turf on September 5 to get the 2020 season underway.”
The Thundering Herd holds the all-time series lead 11-8-1, including a 32-16 victory in 2018.
