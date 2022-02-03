Marshall football signs 23 new recruits

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football signed 23 new recruits from the Class of 2022 on this year’s National Signing Day.

Marshall football held an event to showcase their incoming class of 2022.

This is head coach Charles Huff’s first recruiting class with the program, and it’s been deemed the number one recruiting class in Marshall history.

Among the 23 new recruits are: three star quarterback Chase Harrison, three star safety Jacobie Henderson, and one of our local kids – Toby Payne from Poca; we interviewed Payne about his decision, that full story here.

We met with some of the new recruits and they seem excited to get to work.

“It’s definitely an exciting opportunity,” said Harrison. “But at the same time, when you show up, everyone’s a fresh start. So you know, it’s all back to zero. It’s whoever’s the best, and whoever works the hardest, so I’m excited.”

“Knowing Coach BA and Coach Street, and just knowing that I can come in here and try to make an impact on day one,” said Kentucky transfer Isaiah Gibson. “Just knowing that my success from here on is on me 100 percent, and I can’t really depend on nobody. It’s go time.”

“This is just the beginning, right,” said head coach Chalres Huff. “Recruiting great young men does not immediately equal an undefeated season. I know, everyone wants that, and so do I. But what these men are going to have the opportunity to do while they’re here is going to develop. Develop as people, as athletes, and hopefully that development is fast. But we’re going to do everything we can to give them the best opportunity to succeed.”

The Class of 2022 will officially start working out with the Herd over the summer.