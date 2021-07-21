Marshall football speaks at Conference USA media day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today was a chance for us to get some inside scoop on the Conference USA programs, as we’re just weeks away from the start of the 2021 season.

Marshall football head coach Charles Huff, quarterback Grant Wells, and defensive back Brandon Drayton represented the Thundering Herd in Wednesday’s presser.

They spoke about the progression they’ve made through spring ball and summer practices. Adding they’ve been holding two a day practices on their own for awhile now, focusing on speed and injury prevention.

Coach Huff went on to talk about all the “rat poison” out there right now – referring to the pre-season polls that are listing Marshall to finish first in the east division.

“Expectations are a privilege,” he said. “You expect losers to lose and winners to win. So it’s a privilege to have those expectations, but it doesn’t change the day-to-day work that we gotta do to get there.”

You can watch Huff’s entire press conference below:

QB Grant Wells and DB Brandon Drayton also spoke on behalf of the Herd.

You can watch their entire press conference below:

The Herd’s season opener is at Navy on September 4th, and their home opener will be held September 11th against N.C. Central.