CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is now 2-0 after taking down East Carolina in Greenville Saturday.

The Thundering Herd went into the last 12 minutes of the game down by three, and put up 21 points in that final quarter to win it 31-13.

This game always means a little more – because of the history behind it.

After a scoreless first quarter, Marshall found a way to take it 79 yards down field in 12 plays. They stood at the goal line, and handed it off to Rasheen Ali for the first score of the game.

The Herd then entered halftime tied at 10, and went into the fourth quarter down 13-10.

Offensive coordinator Clint Trickett got tricky with it; a lateral throw to wide receiver Charles Montgomery who stepped back and launched it to Caleb McMillin for the 75 yard touchdown, and the Herd went up 17-13.

22 then scored two more times in the final 7 minutes to give Marshall the 31-13 win.

Rasheen Ali also had the last two touchdowns in last week’s home opener against Albany.

Head coach Charles Huff says ECU’s defense challenged them in many ways, but this victory shows they know how to find a way to win.

“What they do up front stresses you,” said Huff. “It’s a complex defense. But I think we managed it. You don’t give up on it. You use your complimentary plays to loosen them up. Then at the end there, Rasheen grits and grinds and gets a big run. That’s who we are. We’re gonna throw it when we need to throw it, we’re gonna run it when we need to run it. Leadership showed up tonight. There were times we could’ve folded, but we didn’t. Obviously we gotta get better so we don’t get put in these situations where we’re behind 3, 10, 7… that is not in the plan… but we can build off of this. It means nothing for next week, but we have an opportunity to be 1-0 heading into the bye week.”

Marshall has a bye this week, then welcomes Virginia Tech into the Joan on September 23rd.