Marshall Football Suffers One of Worst Home Losses in Doc Holliday Era

Burn it, bury it, but whatever you do just don’t watch it again. Marshall Football is coming off one of its worst home losses under Head Coach Doc Holliday, getting punched in the gut by 38 points, in a 52-14 loss to Cincinnati on last night and the game tape wasn’t pretty.

“Its an “L” on our record, But this doesn’t define our season”.That’s what Marshall Safety Nazeeh Johnson told 13 sports after the loss to the Bearcats. Johnson was a bright spot making 13 tackles i=on an otherwise bleak defensive unit that surrendered 525 yards.

The defense had communication breakdowns all game long which allowed UC Quarterback Desmond Ridder to do shred the secondary, and toss 4 touchdowns in the lopsided 52-14 victory, three of them came in the first half.

The Herd had less first downs, were out gained by 269 yards, and lost both the turnover and time of possession battle, but the season is far from over, and now the green and white are focused on conference play, which kicks off next Saturday.