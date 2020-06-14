Marshall Football takes a knee to pay tribute to George Floyd

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – It seems like forever since the 13 SportsZone cameras were inside the Joan — that’s because it really has been forever. COVID-19 concerns are not allowing media on campus to cover practice but the herd is still hard at work — and recently made a powerful statement following the death of George Floyd.

This week in practice — the herd took a knee at 8:46 for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — and are doing what many others across the country have done to honor George Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25th while in police custody in Minnesota. Marshall university president Jerome Gilbert says he says he supports the herd in their efforts to stand up to social injustice and has the team’s back.