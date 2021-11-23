Marshall football to honor seniors

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football has their last regular season game this weekend, in the Joan, against rival Western Kentucky, and it’s senior day.

So yeah – quite the storylines heading into Saturday’s matchup.

Tuesday, during Marshall football’s availability, some of the seniors spoke about how crazy these last six years have been.

“I came here in 2016, so I’ve seen this program… all the ups and downs,” said senior safety Nazeeh Johnson. “So it’s a bittersweet moment…but I’m not just playin for us seniors, I’m playin’ for a conference championship run. So it’s bigger than me this week and that’s how I’m taking it this week.”

“I guess I eventually gotta leave Huntington, West Virginia and figure out what the outside world looks like,” said senior offensive lineman Alex Mollette. “I mean who knows, I might not ever leave, I love this place. But you know I’m excited for it and I know a lot of my teammates are ready to go.”

Head coach Charles Huff also spoke about how much this class of seniors means to the program:

Marshall hosts WKU Saturday in the Joan, kickoff is set for 3:30.