Marshall Football to open facilities to players June 1

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK) – The words we’ve all be waiting to hear: Marshall Football is back! — well not exactly but we are now a massive step closer — as the Herd announced voluntary player workouts can start on June first — and runs through June 30th.

Marshall will have 4 facilities open to athletes — the Chirs Cline indoor athletic complex, the athletic training room, the strength and conditioning weight room, and the Joan.

Players who use these facilities will be required to use n-95 masks.

The herd will allow its players back on campus but do so using caution — all while following the social distancing guidelines put in place by the state.

Marshall is set to open its season in Week Zero visiting East Carolina on august 29th — no word yet on if that game will start on time. The Herd is not the only college football team in the mountain state that will reopen facilities.

The Mountain East Conference will join Marshall opening up weight rooms on June first — this means the University of Charleston and West Virginia State and can kickoff voluntary conditioning workouts for players as well.

WVU will welcome back its football players on June 15th.