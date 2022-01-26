Marshall football travels to local high schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football head coach Charles Huff, and assistant coach Bill Legg, traveled across the Tri-State today, visiting with high school athletes and coaches.

They started in Kentucky, then made their way up I-64, stopping at several schools, until they reached Poca.

Huff spent time with the coaches, learning how they run their programs, and how they’re handling the offseason.

Huff says this is a great opportunity that they didn’t have last year due to the pandemic.

He said it’s important to start at home when it comes to recruiting; adding he doesn’t want strong athletes leaving the area, he wants them at Marshall.

Athletes like Poca’s Toby Payne – a 2022 Marshall commit who will be joining his older brother Ethan this fall.

Ethan currently plays running back for the Herd.

“Yeah I’m excited. Hopefully won’t get into too many fights,” said Toby Payne. “It’s close to home and Coach Legg and I have a good relationship, and Bill’s from Poca, so it just felt right.”

“I’m waiting to see the first fight between him and his brother in practice to see who really is the tougher Payne,” said Huff. “No, but it does say a lot when you have a young man like Toby who could go anywhere in the country and play at a very high level; for him to have that confidence to do that at Marshall, close to his family, keeping his support system in tact, representing this community, is phenomenal.”

Huff hoped on a plane after his visit in Poca and is headed to Virginia Beach next.