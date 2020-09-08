Marshall Football turns focus to App State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s now off to the next opponent for Marshall Football, but the herd will not play this coming Saturday. The green and white will have to wait till September 19th to take the field next as the team is on a bye week, and starting preparation for App State.

The Herd’s defense pitched a shutout and held EKU’s offense to just 7 first downs in the season-opener.

The offense was also rolling, as the Herd put up 734 yards while racking up 34 first downs, in the 59-nothing thrashing of the Colonels.

66 players saw action, 22 players participated in their first herd game and 13 different offensive lineman also took the field.

Head Coach Doc Holliday wishes his team can play this weekend, but even though they are not he believes this can make the green and white even hungrier.

“n a perfect world, you’d rather not, especially if you played a clean game that we played this past Saturday then turn around and play again there is not going to be anything normal this year, these kids just want to play at this point. We got one game in we are 1-0, we got another one coming in here in a couple of weeks so you know we got to do a great job with our preparation this team has done that all along with this fall, I don’t expect that to change we would like to turn around a play again but there isn’t going to be anything normal this year don’t expect that to be any different, Holliday said.”

