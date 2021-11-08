Marshall football wins four straight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Thundering Herd traveled to Boca Raton this weekend, and came back with their fourth win in a row.

The final 28-13 against Florida Atlantic.

This game was a sort of homecoming for over a dozen players on Marshall’s roster; including wide receiver Willie Johnson.

Johnson not only shocked us all when he said almost 60 family members would be at Saturday’s game; but he shocked us again after a 65-yard run to the house, which was the last score of the game.

“I appreciate all 56 family members coming to support me on my last Florida game,” said Johnson. “It was a great feeling to go out there and get the win. Honestly, just getting the win and move on to the next.”

“Obviously a lot of these guys know these guys, went to school with these guys,” said head coach Charles Huff. “They’re a good football team. Well coached. There would be a stream of emotions. But somewhere in that first half I told them, those emotions will flatten out and execution was going to become the ultimate deciding factor.”

And exactly that happened.

The defense put on a strong second half performance, shutting out FAU in the final two quarters, and the offense tallied almost 450 yards of total offense.

Marshall is now tied with Western Kentucky for the top spot in the conference, with just three more games left in the regular season.

The Herd hosts UAB in the Joan this Saturday at 3:30.