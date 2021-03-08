Marshall football’s Brenden Knox ahead of Pro Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This Wednesday marks a big day for former Herd running back Brenden Knox.

The Columbus, Ohio native will hold his pro-day in Huntington in front of NFL scouts and talent evaluators.

The bruising tailback was invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis. But, the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The 2019 Conference USA MVP is expected to be a mid to late round draft pick.

Knox has been training 6 days a week back home in Columbus, trying to turn his dream of playing in the NFL into a reality.

We spoke with Knox today and he says ready to prove to NFL personnel that he is capable of playing at the next level.