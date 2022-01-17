Marshall football’s Rasheen Ali named FWAA Freshman All-American

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall redshirt freshman running back Rasheen Ali has been named to the 2021 Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team.

Ali finished the 2021 season with 140.9 all-purpose yards per game, the 10th-highest average nationally and at the top of Conference USA.

He led the nation in total touchdowns, at 25, rushing touchdowns, at 23, points scored, at 150, and points per game, at 11.5.

Ali is Marshall’s second FWAA Freshman All-America selection; punter Tyler Williams also made the 2012 list.