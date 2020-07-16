Marshall Football’s season-opener against ECU now in doubt

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — So the Herd now has three Quarterbacks on its roster who have never thrown a pass in college. The program is now just 16 days away from preseason practice and 45 days away until week zero when Marshall is set to visit East Carolina University but now that game is in doubt.

ECU has temporarily shut down its football program today after 27 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. The university test a total of 452 athletes.

Here’s why the matchup on Aug. 29, 2020, has more appeal than usual. It was 50 years ago, after playing ECU and trying to land in Huntington that the tragic Marshall plane crash occurred killing all 75 people on board including coaches and players.

No word yet on if this game will be canceled, postponed, or if kickoff will stay as planned on Aug. 29, 2020.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories