Marshall football’s Thursday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WOWK) – Marshall football is in New Orleans for bowl week; the Herd will face No. 23 Louisiana in the Superdome on Saturday.

Thursday, the Herd hosted a Special Olympics event where players like Will Ulmer, Alex Mollette, and Rasheen Ali coached athletes on throwing, catching, and running routes.

The Special Olympic athletes were so excited to hang out with Marshall Football.

“We’re doing a lot of training, throwing the football, running routes,” said Matthew Burg, one of the Special Olympic athletes. “We just did a lot of stuff like that today! It was great!

‘So you got to hang out with all the Marshall players right? How was that?’

“They’re great,” said Burg. “They’re a great team. And I hope they win on Saturday!”

When the clinic was over, Marshall headed to Tulane University, where they’re holding practices this week.

This was the Herd’s last Thursday night practice of the season, and second to last practice of the season.

Friday, Marshall is holding a luncheon.

Kickoff is set for 9:15 pm.

