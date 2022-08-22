HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football has a few games on the schedule that will be broadcasted nationwide.

Their game against Bowling Green on Saturday, September 17 will be broadcast on the NFL Network, as announced by the Sun Belt Conference in collaboration with ESPN on Monday.

Kickoff for that one is at 5pm.

Marshall’s game against Louisiana on Wednesday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. is scheduled for a nationwide ESPN broadcast.

The Marshal/Notre Dame game set for Sept. 10 in South Bend will be shown on NBC and also streamed on Peacock.

The Herd is set to open the season at Joan C. Edwards stadium on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. against Norfolk State. It will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Stay tuned for more game times and additions to the broadcast schedule as they become available.