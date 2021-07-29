Marshall grad and Herbert Hoover native pulled up to majors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Marshall baseball player and Herbert Hoover native, Corey Bird, is now playing in the major leagues with Miami.

Bird got pulled up to the Marlins less than 24 hours ago; and tomorrow, he will take on the New York Yankees. Talk about a first major game!

Bird is a graduate from Herbert Hoover, and he led the Huskies to the state tournament in back-to-back years; 2012 and 2013.

Then, he went on to play for the Thundering Herd from 2014-2016, before entering the minors.

He was playing AAA ball with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp when the Miami Marlins purchased his contract.

He says he’s a little nervous, and he’s thankful to have some people around him he can lean on.

“It’s been great,” he said. “So I got called up with a guy named Preston Goment. And he just turned I believe 34 on Tuesday. And he’s been in the big leagues for awhile with a ton of different teams. And I’m 25, and this is my first call up so for me to have him is awesome. Like he’s showing me the ropes, showing me what to do what not to do. So it’s been great.”

Bird faces the Yankees at 7:10 Friday night.