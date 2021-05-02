Marshall grad Brenden Knox inks deal with Cowboys following NFL Draft

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK-TV) – Marshall grad Brenden Knox woke up a Dallas Cowboy today, but the chip on his shoulder just got a whole lot bigger.

The running back was expecting to hear his named called during the Draft but that didn’t happen.

The draft process was stressful for the former Herd star but it all paid off in the end

The Columbus, Ohio native was in talks with several teams midway through the 7th round and eventually agreed to terms with the cowboys after the draft.

The 2019 Conference USA MVP joins one of the league’s most historic franchises with a rich history of legendary running backs including Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith.

Knox goes from playing in the Joan to soon playing in the house that Jerry [Jones] built.

Knox will be reunited with former Herd offensive lineman Josh Ball, who the Cowboys drafted in the 4th round, so what’s his message to Cowboys Nation?

“It’s America’s team at the end of the day and the star you know is a big deal so I’m just eager to look forward to that and I’m just ready to get in town and get started man. I can’t tell you how glad I am to be apart of that organization and to embrace the city to be honest with you and create a legacy there, Knox said.”

