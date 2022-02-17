HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s two-straight wins for the Herd men’s basketball team, their first back-to-back victories since mid-December.

Marshall held off Old Dominion 67-63 Thursday, winning their 10th game of the season. The Herd improve to 3-10 in Conference USA play.

Junior Marko Sarenac was a key contributor coming off the bench, leading the team with 16 points off of 5-10 shooting.

“I take it as my job for this team, when I have a shot I have to take it,” Sarenac said. “And this time they…I made it. I’m really happy… I’m happy for this team, we needed this win. Especially on our court.”

Marshall returns to the floor Saturday, hosting Charlotte. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.