HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall hosts Charlotte Saturday night for its second to last regular season home game.

The Herd is coming off of a big win Thursday night against Old Dominion, the final 67-63.

Marshall did struggle shooting from the line, but in the end, that’s where they won the game.

Marko Sarenac had an incredible performance, tallying the most points at 16.

Taevion Kinsey had the second most at 15; he says this team feels more confident now.

“Somebody has to be the fire starter and eventually it just spreads and I think it’s been spreading well,” said Kinsey. “I think we definitely have put the pieces together but at the same time, we got to keep it going. We definitely got to keep it going and keep rolling, keep the fire going. When you’re winning then everybody’s mindset changes.”

The Herd hosts Charlotte next, Saturday night, at 7pm.

The last time these teams played, the 49er’s won 88-64.