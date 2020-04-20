Marshall Long Snapper Matt Beardall Excited to go through NFL Draft Process

HUNTINGTON, WV – (WOWK) – Like the thousands of other NFL Draft prospects Matt Beardall’s emotions are already kicking in with the Draft just four days away.

“I don’t know what’s next, I don’t know where I am going its just nerves but its also excitement I’m truly really blessed to have the opportunity, its a really cool opportunity to have, Beardall said.”

The Herd were lucky enough to hold pro-day prior to COVID-19 and the Marshall Long Snapper says that could be a massive advantage.

“The biggest thing and most thankful thing I realize is that I had a Pro-day. We had scouts there, we had special teams coordinators there, we have the exposure, unlike a lot of the schools where kids may not know what’s going on for them they didn’t get in front of the scouts, they didn’t get in front of the coaches.”

And the Florida native believe he turned heads when he was in front talent evaluators.

“If we are being completely honest it was improbably one the best days I’ve had of my life so I give myself an a on pro-day a couple things I would want back but overall it was an a, I had a really good Pro-day.”

With football its all about getting into the right situation at the right time — so the Herd’s unsung hero is ready for whatever draft weekend throws at him.

“It’s probably a 0.01 percent chance I get drafted, but if I did it would be pretty cool, but I really am just hoping for the call once the draft is over for undrafted free-agents you know a rookie, mini-camp invite. I think that would be a best-case scenario for me, just take it and run.”

And after running with the Herd for the last 4 years — he’s ready to run into the NFL.