Marshall loses by one point to App State

BOONE, NC (WOWK) – Marshall football traveled to North Carolina to take on Appalachian State; and fell short in the end by one point, the final 31-30.

This game went back and forth all night long, but the Thundering Herd had a pretty solid lead, entering the fourth quarter up by two scores.

Then App State’s quarterback Chase Brice found Corey Sutton for a 24-yard touchdown pass, to make it 30-28, Marshall still in the lead.

With 5:45 left to play, the Mountaineers were driving again, and a 45-yard field goal sealed the deal for App State.

That made it ten unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Head Coach Charles Huff says this was a solid opponent, he’s proud of how his guys performed, but they need to fix the tackling.

“I mean one thing is we have to tackle better,” said Huff. “I mean that’s just flat out execution. And I don’t have the exact stat sheet but I bet we missed something like 15 or 20 tackles tonight. That’s just guys in place. You have to execute. Like throwing a ball to an open receiver. You have to catch it.

We’re resilient, we’ll be back. We have a good football team. And we are not shaken, not wavered, we lost the game to a football team.”

“This is what we live for,” said linebacker Eli Neal. “This is what we’re made for. These are the college moments that you ask for. ESPN, Thursday night. The defense out there on the field to win the game. Just came up short this time, that’s all.”

The biggest play for either team was an incredible 98-yard touchdown run on a kick return by Rasheen Ali. Even tricked out the ESPN camera man!