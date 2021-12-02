Marshall loses in last second to Akron

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall traveled to Akron to battle the Zips, and lost in the final second by two, the final 88-86.

The Herd didn’t catch a lead until halfway through the first half.

A jumper by Taevion Kinsey put them on top 19-18, then Akron went on a run to go into halftime up 49-40.

The game came down to the final second.

With one minute left on the clock, Xavier Castaneda was at the line for Akron, and he made it to tie the game at 83.

Now, it was Herd ball with 49 seconds on the clock.

Darius George had it behind the arc, found an unguarded David Early who made the easy three to put Marshall back on top, 86-83.

Under 30 seconds left on the clock, Enrique Freeman dunked it, got the and one, and he made it at the line to tie it again at 86.

Marshall with it again, Andrew Taylor tried to shoot for the win, he missed.

Akron’s Enrique Freeman got the rebound, Taylor fouled him.

Freeman went to the line and made both to win it, the final 88-86.

