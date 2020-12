HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team will play Robert Morris on Sunday Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center.



This game was scheduled after losing Saturday’s contest with Northern Iowa earlier in the week.

Marshall opened the 2019-2020 season against Robert Morris. The Herd won the match-up 67-60.

