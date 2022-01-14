Marshall men’s basketball cuts it close, but loses sixth in a row to North Texas

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball hosted North Texas in the Cam Henderson Center, hoping to snap a five game skid.

They cut it close, but lost 69-65.

The Herd started slow, going into halftime down 35-27.

But they came back in the second, cutting it to one basket in just three minutes.

It went back and forth in the last minutes, until it was tied at 65 with one minute left.

North Texas junior guard, and top scorer, Tylor Perry hit a mid-range jumper with 39 seconds left that pushed Mean Green back on top.

Taevion Kinsey fouled Perry with 16 seconds left, Perry made both.

The final score 69-65.

“Either I gotta get it across better, or they gotta pick it up better, or I gotta have the right guys who can pick it up,” said head coach Dan D’Antoni. “We’re making a lot of mental mistakes that have cost us these last few games.”

“This game…the way it ended is definitely not sitting well with me,” said junior guard Taevion Kinsey. “But at the end of the day, we have to get over it. Because we only have one day to prepare for Rice.”

Tip off against Rice is set for 7 o’clock in the Cam, Saturday night.