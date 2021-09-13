Marshall men’s basketball schedule release

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Thundering Herd men’s basketball team released a string of non-conference games they will play, beginning Halloween night.

“Our non-conference schedule has a good mixture of games that will give our team enough variety to help us grow and perfect our play,” Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni said. “It’s highlighted with many top schools that will compete for their conference championships with games at home against Northern Iowa, Wright State and Duquesne, among others that will bring exciting games to The Cam. When you add in road trips to Indiana, Ohio and Toledo with others mixed in makes for an exciting 2021-22 season. We are ready and hoping our fans come back to The Cam and follow The Herd.”

The Herd begins the campaign with exhibitions against Davis & Elkins on Oct. 31 and Pikeville College on Nov. 7 at the Henderson Center.

MU then has five straight home games to begin the regular season with contests against Wright State (Nov. 12), Milligan University (Nov. 15), Campbell (Nov. 18), Jackson State (Nov. 21) and Louisiana (Nov. 23).

Marshall’s first road game will be against Big Ten foe Indiana on November 27 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Following that game, the Herd travels to former Mid-American Conference rival Akron on December 1.

The Green and White return home on December 4 to host Duquesne and December 8 when it hosts Bluefield College.

The Herd goes back on the road for a pair of contests, starting with EKU on December 11 before heading to Athens, Ohio, play the Ohio Bobcats on December 15. Ohio reached the second round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last season.

MU then plays host to Northern Iowa on December 18 for its final non-conference home game of 2021 at the Henderson Center.

Marshall then concludes non-conference play at 2021 NIT qualifier Toledo on Dec. 21.

All tip times and broadcast information is TBD.

SEASON TICKET RENEWALS

The men’s basketball season-ticket deadline has been extended until next Tuesday, Sept. 21.

SCHEDULE

October 31st vs. Davis & Elkins (Exh.)

November 7th vs. Pikeville College (Exh.)

November 12th vs. Wright State

November 15th vs. Milligan University

November 18th vs. Campbell

November 21st vs. Jackson State

November 23rd vs. Louisiana

November 27th at Indiana

December 1st at Akron

December 4th vs. Duquesne

December 8th vs. Bluefield College

December 11th at Eastern Kentucky

December 15th at Ohio

December 18th vs. Northern Iowa

December 21st at Toledo