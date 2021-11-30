CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball travels to Akron Wednesday night to face the Zips, hoping to get back in the win column after an 11 point loss to Indiana.

The Herd faced Indiana on Saturday, and actually caught a pretty nice lead in the first half.

They were up 34-22 after a nice jumper by Mikel Beyers; but a three pointer by the Hoosiers and two back to back dunks would close that spread quick.

Marshall went into halftime up by one; then the Herd got outscored 49-37 in the second half to ultimately lose this one, 90-79.

Now, the Herd faces (3-3) Akron, and head coach Dan D’Antoni says they need to play big at the post.

“Just guarding the post,” he said. “We have to get better at it because we’ve had two big games – really the two we lost – both big men had big games.”

“Akron is a great team,” said senior forward Darius George. “I know it’s gonna be a dog fight. It’s been a dog fight the past couple years. I know that’s a great team. We just have to lock in and be mentally prepared for Akron and just see what we did wrong with Indiana; but that was a good game, we went toe to toe. So I think we’ll be fine against Akron. It’ll be a good game.”

Tip off is set for 7 o’clock, we’ll have your highlights at 11!