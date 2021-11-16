Marshall men’s basketball with dominate win over Milligan

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball rolls to 2-0 after a big win over Milligan.

The Herd hosted Milligan and came out on top by 38 points, but Milligan did cut it close in the second half.

Marshall came out strong scoring the first six of the game; you can check out some of those highlights above.

Senior Taevion Kinsey led the Herd with a game-high 21 points and nine assists. Behind Kinsey, sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen tallied 12 points and finished tied for the team high in rebounds, with seven. Junior point guard Andrew Taylor tied Anochili-Killen in rebounds, and had eight points and six assists.

Milligan cut Marshall’s lead to 40-36 at the start of the second half, but the Herd quickly went on a 16-3 run, and kept it rolling from there.

The final 80-58.

“It was a good win,” said head coach Dan D’Antoni. “You always want to win. It was solid. We didn’t have to kill ourselves. We kept minutes in the 20s for Andrew and Taevion, so we’re looking forward to the next game. We got three tough ones comin’ up.”

Those next three games are all home; the Herd will host Campbell on Thursday night at 7o’clock, then Jackson State Sunday, and Louisiana next Tuesday.