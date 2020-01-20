Marshall Men’s Hoops Earns First Close Win of Season, Outlasts ODU 68-67

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) for the first time all year marshall men’s basketball did something they haven’t done all season. The herd got a chance to taste what victory is like in a close game. Marshall changed its luck on Saturday night and rallied to knock-off old dominion by one point in a see-saw affair that came down to the final 18 seconds play.

Sophomore sensation Taevion Kinsey hit the first of two free-throw attempts to give the green and white a 68-67 lead with 18 seconds left in regulation.

The herd then played stingy defense on the last possession of the game, forcing ODU’S final attempt at victory to fall short.

Marshall improves to 9-10 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA play following the one-point win.

The Herd are now 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or less, and 2-2 in games decided by 4 points or less. I asked Head Coach Dan D’Antoni if he feels some weight off his shoulders.

The Herd concludes their longest homestand of the year hosting Western Kentucky on Wednesday in Huntington.