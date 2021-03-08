Marshall men’s hoops head to Frisco

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University men’s basketball is headed back to ‘The Star’ in Frisco for the Conference USA tournament.

The Thundering Herd will play the winner of the Southern Mississippi/Rice game in the first round on Wednesday.

Marshall is coming off a 75-66 win over Charlotte on Saturday, and has won 6 of its last 7 games.

Last year, the Herd arrived in Texas, but the tournament was shut down due to COVID-19.

This season, that’s not the case. And the team says they hope to create better memories this time around.